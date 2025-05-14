Sri Lanka to Implement AI for Safer Roads

Sri Lanka is taking significant steps to improve road safety by incorporating artificial intelligence into its public transport systems, announced Transport Minister Bimal Rathnayaka on Wednesday.

Following a tragic accident in the Central Province, where a bus skidded off a cliff resulting in numerous casualties, the government is prioritizing technological solutions to monitor driver fatigue effectively and prevent future mishaps.

The new legislation will also require seat belts on public transport by 2026, and pre-tour technical inspections for long-distance buses, aiming to lower the alarming number of road-related deaths reported annually in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)