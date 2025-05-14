Left Menu

Sri Lanka to Implement AI for Safer Roads

Sri Lanka is planning to introduce legislation to utilize artificial intelligence in reducing road accidents in public transportation. This initiative will focus on monitoring driver fatigue to prevent mishaps like the recent deadly crash in Central Province. Laws mandating seat belts and inspections are also proposed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is taking significant steps to improve road safety by incorporating artificial intelligence into its public transport systems, announced Transport Minister Bimal Rathnayaka on Wednesday.

Following a tragic accident in the Central Province, where a bus skidded off a cliff resulting in numerous casualties, the government is prioritizing technological solutions to monitor driver fatigue effectively and prevent future mishaps.

The new legislation will also require seat belts on public transport by 2026, and pre-tour technical inspections for long-distance buses, aiming to lower the alarming number of road-related deaths reported annually in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

