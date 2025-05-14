ETECSA Begins Restoration After Major Cellular Outage in Cuba

On Wednesday, ETECSA, Cuba's telecommunications operator, announced the commencement of efforts to restore its cellular services after a significant outage.

The disruption, which affected both the capital, Havana, and various other provinces, prompted immediate concern among citizens reliant on mobile connectivity.

In a succinct statement released via social media, ETECSA did not provide specific details about the cause of the outage but assured the public that normalization efforts were underway.

