ETECSA Begins Restoration After Major Cellular Outage in Cuba

Cuba's telecommunications company, ETECSA, is working to restore cellular service after a widespread outage affected Havana and other provinces. The state-run company has not disclosed the cause of the disruption but has started to normalize services, according to a social media announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cuba

On Wednesday, ETECSA, Cuba's telecommunications operator, announced the commencement of efforts to restore its cellular services after a significant outage.

The disruption, which affected both the capital, Havana, and various other provinces, prompted immediate concern among citizens reliant on mobile connectivity.

In a succinct statement released via social media, ETECSA did not provide specific details about the cause of the outage but assured the public that normalization efforts were underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

