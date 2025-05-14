ETECSA Begins Restoration After Major Cellular Outage in Cuba
Cuba's telecommunications company, ETECSA, is working to restore cellular service after a widespread outage affected Havana and other provinces. The state-run company has not disclosed the cause of the disruption but has started to normalize services, according to a social media announcement.
On Wednesday, ETECSA, Cuba's telecommunications operator, announced the commencement of efforts to restore its cellular services after a significant outage.
The disruption, which affected both the capital, Havana, and various other provinces, prompted immediate concern among citizens reliant on mobile connectivity.
In a succinct statement released via social media, ETECSA did not provide specific details about the cause of the outage but assured the public that normalization efforts were underway.
