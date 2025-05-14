Left Menu

Burberry's Bold Turnaround: Shedding Jobs for Luxury Revival

Burberry shares rose by 18% following the announcement of plans to cut 1,700 jobs. This move aims to aid the luxury brand's turnaround under CEO Joshua Schulman. The job reductions, along with cost-saving measures, are expected to save £60 million by 2027. Schulman is focused on marketing Britishness and reviving the brand's image.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:04 IST
Burberry's Bold Turnaround: Shedding Jobs for Luxury Revival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to rejuvenate its financial performance, British luxury brand Burberry announced a major restructuring that includes cutting 1,700 jobs. The announcement led to an 18% surge in their share value on Wednesday. CEO Joshua Schulman aims to revitalize Burberry's market position, which has lagged behind competitors, by eliminating excess workforce and costs.

Most of the workforce reductions will target office roles, with particular changes to shift patterns at its Castleford trench coat factory. Schulman, who took leadership last year, said cutting the night shift will optimize production and secure the brand's UK manufacturing base. The strategic pivot also focuses on marketing Britishness and enhancing product lines like trench coats and scarves to correct previous missteps.

The new strategy included a successful February fashion show boosting retailer orders, leading to projected savings of £60 million by 2027. Despite a challenging retail environment, especially in the U.S., Schulman expressed confidence in navigating tariff issues with additional cost-cutting strategies. The move echoes broader luxury sector trends of facing diminished U.S. consumer demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025