Burberry's Bold Turnaround: Shedding Jobs for Luxury Revival

In a strategic move to rejuvenate its financial performance, British luxury brand Burberry announced a major restructuring that includes cutting 1,700 jobs. The announcement led to an 18% surge in their share value on Wednesday. CEO Joshua Schulman aims to revitalize Burberry's market position, which has lagged behind competitors, by eliminating excess workforce and costs.

Most of the workforce reductions will target office roles, with particular changes to shift patterns at its Castleford trench coat factory. Schulman, who took leadership last year, said cutting the night shift will optimize production and secure the brand's UK manufacturing base. The strategic pivot also focuses on marketing Britishness and enhancing product lines like trench coats and scarves to correct previous missteps.

The new strategy included a successful February fashion show boosting retailer orders, leading to projected savings of £60 million by 2027. Despite a challenging retail environment, especially in the U.S., Schulman expressed confidence in navigating tariff issues with additional cost-cutting strategies. The move echoes broader luxury sector trends of facing diminished U.S. consumer demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)