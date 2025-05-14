Left Menu

Brigade Enterprises' Profit Surge: A Deeper Look

Brigade Enterprises reported an 18% increase in net profit to ₹249.35 crores for the March quarter. Despite the profit rise, total income dropped from the previous year. The fiscal year saw net profits soar to ₹680.47 crores, while the board recommended a dividend of ₹2.5 per share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:09 IST
Brigade Enterprises' Profit Surge: A Deeper Look
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Brigade Enterprises, a prominent player in the real estate sector, announced an 18% rise in consolidated net profit, amounting to ₹249.35 crores for the latest March quarter. This reflects an increase from the ₹210.86 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Interestingly, while profits surged, Brigade's total income saw a decline, reporting ₹1,532.29 crores, down from ₹1,762.62 crores year on year. For the entire fiscal year of 2024-25, the firm reported net profits of ₹680.47 crores, indicating substantial growth compared to ₹401.04 crores in the preceding year.

The realty sector giant's board has proposed a final dividend of ₹2.5 per equity share for the fiscal year 2024-25, underscoring its robust performance and commitment to rewarding its shareholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025