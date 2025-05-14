Brigade Enterprises' Profit Surge: A Deeper Look
Brigade Enterprises reported an 18% increase in net profit to ₹249.35 crores for the March quarter. Despite the profit rise, total income dropped from the previous year. The fiscal year saw net profits soar to ₹680.47 crores, while the board recommended a dividend of ₹2.5 per share.
Brigade Enterprises, a prominent player in the real estate sector, announced an 18% rise in consolidated net profit, amounting to ₹249.35 crores for the latest March quarter. This reflects an increase from the ₹210.86 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Interestingly, while profits surged, Brigade's total income saw a decline, reporting ₹1,532.29 crores, down from ₹1,762.62 crores year on year. For the entire fiscal year of 2024-25, the firm reported net profits of ₹680.47 crores, indicating substantial growth compared to ₹401.04 crores in the preceding year.
The realty sector giant's board has proposed a final dividend of ₹2.5 per equity share for the fiscal year 2024-25, underscoring its robust performance and commitment to rewarding its shareholders.
