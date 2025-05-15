Tragedy on Mexican Highway: Devastating Collision Claims Lives

At least 21 individuals lost their lives in a tragic auto accident on Wednesday along a highway linking Mexico's Oaxaca and Puebla states. A top state official confirmed the incident.

Puebla Interior Minister Samuel Aguilar, through a social media post, stated that the collision involved three vehicles, with several injuries reported; specifics remain undisclosed. According to Mexican newspaper La Jornada, the fatal accident occurred when a cement truck tried to overtake another vehicle, veered into the opposite lane, and first hit a bus before crashing head-on into a transport van.

The truck subsequently plummeted into a ravine and ignited post-collision. This unfortunate event follows a pattern of deadly accidents on Mexico's remote, winding roads. Earlier in March, 11 lives were lost when a bus overturned in Oaxaca. In 2023, another fatality emerged as 29 individuals perished when a bus fell into a ravine in the southern region.

