Pune Traders Halt Turkish Apple Imports Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Pune fruit traders have stopped importing apples from Turkiye to protest its support for Pakistan. Trader Suyog Zende received a threatening message from Pakistan amid tensions. As a protest, traders discarded Turkiye-imported apples. The import value of apples from Turkiye to Pune is Rs 1,200 crore.
In a bold move, fruit traders in Pune have ceased the import of apples from Turkiye, citing the country's endorsement of Pakistan as the catalyst for their decision.
Suyog Zende, a prominent trader at Pune's Agriculture Produce Market Committee, reported a threatening voice message from Pakistan against this backdrop. Zende noted the message contained derogatory remarks about India, declaring that neither India nor its traders posed any threat to Pakistan or Turkiye.
The traders, seeking protection and resolution, plan to discuss their concerns with the Pune police commissioner. Symbolizing their dissent, they have publicly thrown Turkiye-imported apples on the streets. Within the broader import market, apples alone account for a hefty Rs 1,200 crore, according to Zende.
(With inputs from agencies.)
