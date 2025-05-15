Left Menu

Arvind Ltd Thrives Amid Global Uncertainty with Promising Textile Growth

Arvind Ltd reported a 48% rise in Q4 net profit, driven by a surge in textile volumes and strategic market expansions. Revenue increased to Rs 2,220.69 crore, reflecting growth in denim and woven fabric production. The firm remains cautious about future investments amid US tariff uncertainties.

Arvind Ltd, a textile and apparel powerhouse, announced a robust 48% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 154.64 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. This surge was primarily fueled by a notable rise in textile volumes.

The company, in its recent regulatory disclosure, revealed that its Q4 revenue soared to Rs 2,220.69 crore, compared to Rs 2,074.51 crore in the previous year, alongside a strategic pause on non-critical expansions due to ongoing uncertainties about US tariffs.

In light of global economic shifts, Arvind is carefully maneuvering through challenges posed by US tariff modifications, simultaneously seizing new avenues presented by the India-UK trade agreement, marking a period of both cautious investment and targeted growth.

