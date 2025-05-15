MakeMyTrip Defends Indian Roots Amidst Ownership Allegations
MakeMyTrip, a leading travel portal, has categorically denied allegations regarding its foreign ownership and data handling. The company underscored its Indian heritage, asserting that it was founded, headquartered, and widely trusted within India for over 25 years. A statement emphasized its independence and leadership by experienced Indian professionals.
The company's official stance insists on adherence to strict corporate governance and compliance with Indian laws and data privacy standards. This declaration came amid criticisms from competitor EaseMyTrip, which raised national security concerns over foreign stakeholder involvement in travel booking companies.
Co-founder of EaseMyTrip, Nishant Pitti, alleged that Chinese ownership in MakeMyTrip poses a risk to the national security. He claimed via social media that discounted tickets for Indian armed forces are booked on a platform primarily owned by China, potentially exposing sensitive travel information. The public debate has renewed calls for government review and urgent intervention.
