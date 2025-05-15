Left Menu

MakeMyTrip Defends Indian Roots Amidst Ownership Allegations

MakeMyTrip strongly refutes allegations about foreign ownership and data practices, asserting its Indian foundation and compliance with local laws. This comes in response to claims challenging its ownership and security implications from rival EaseMyTrip. The controversy has sparked calls for government scrutiny and action on national security grounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:05 IST
MakeMyTrip Defends Indian Roots Amidst Ownership Allegations
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

MakeMyTrip, a leading travel portal, has categorically denied allegations regarding its foreign ownership and data handling. The company underscored its Indian heritage, asserting that it was founded, headquartered, and widely trusted within India for over 25 years. A statement emphasized its independence and leadership by experienced Indian professionals.

The company's official stance insists on adherence to strict corporate governance and compliance with Indian laws and data privacy standards. This declaration came amid criticisms from competitor EaseMyTrip, which raised national security concerns over foreign stakeholder involvement in travel booking companies.

Co-founder of EaseMyTrip, Nishant Pitti, alleged that Chinese ownership in MakeMyTrip poses a risk to the national security. He claimed via social media that discounted tickets for Indian armed forces are booked on a platform primarily owned by China, potentially exposing sensitive travel information. The public debate has renewed calls for government review and urgent intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025