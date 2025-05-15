Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Sees Profit Surge by Nearly 29% in Q4 FY25
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd reported a 28.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 171.74 crore for Q4 FY25. Revenues from operations increased by 5.08%, while segment revenues varied. Annual net profit grew by 27.7% to Rs 564.08 crore. Shares fell by 1.22% at BSE.
- Country:
- India
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd has announced a 28.7% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 171.74 crore for the fourth quarter ending in March FY25. This figure stands in contrast to the Rs 133.43 crore reported in the same period last year, as revealed in the company's latest regulatory filing.
Over the March quarter, the company's revenue from operations saw a 5.08% rise, resulting in Rs 2,060.64 crore compared to Rs 1,961 crore the previous year. The firm experienced mixed results across its segments, with consumer durables up by 5.73% and lighting products down by 1.8%. Notably, revenue from its subsidiary Butterfly, acquired in February 2022, surged by 18.13%.
For the entire fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, Crompton Greaves' net profit recorded a 27.7% increase, amounting to Rs 564.08 crore. The annual consolidated income rose by 7.48%, reaching Rs 7,932.38 crore, despite a 1.22% dip in share prices to Rs 327.40 per scrip on BSE.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Adani Power Reports Revenue Growth Amid Profit Dip
Newgen Software's Profit Surges Amid Strong Global Revenue Growth
Paytm Reports Robust Revenue Growth Amidst Operational Gains
Zee Entertainment's Profit Skyrockets Amid Strategic Revenue Growth
KRN Heat Exchangers Boosts Profit with Robust Revenue Growth