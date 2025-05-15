Left Menu

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Sees Profit Surge by Nearly 29% in Q4 FY25

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd reported a 28.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 171.74 crore for Q4 FY25. Revenues from operations increased by 5.08%, while segment revenues varied. Annual net profit grew by 27.7% to Rs 564.08 crore. Shares fell by 1.22% at BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:03 IST
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Sees Profit Surge by Nearly 29% in Q4 FY25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd has announced a 28.7% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 171.74 crore for the fourth quarter ending in March FY25. This figure stands in contrast to the Rs 133.43 crore reported in the same period last year, as revealed in the company's latest regulatory filing.

Over the March quarter, the company's revenue from operations saw a 5.08% rise, resulting in Rs 2,060.64 crore compared to Rs 1,961 crore the previous year. The firm experienced mixed results across its segments, with consumer durables up by 5.73% and lighting products down by 1.8%. Notably, revenue from its subsidiary Butterfly, acquired in February 2022, surged by 18.13%.

For the entire fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, Crompton Greaves' net profit recorded a 27.7% increase, amounting to Rs 564.08 crore. The annual consolidated income rose by 7.48%, reaching Rs 7,932.38 crore, despite a 1.22% dip in share prices to Rs 327.40 per scrip on BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025