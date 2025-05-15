Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Sees Profit Surge by Nearly 29% in Q4 FY25

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd has announced a 28.7% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 171.74 crore for the fourth quarter ending in March FY25. This figure stands in contrast to the Rs 133.43 crore reported in the same period last year, as revealed in the company's latest regulatory filing.

Over the March quarter, the company's revenue from operations saw a 5.08% rise, resulting in Rs 2,060.64 crore compared to Rs 1,961 crore the previous year. The firm experienced mixed results across its segments, with consumer durables up by 5.73% and lighting products down by 1.8%. Notably, revenue from its subsidiary Butterfly, acquired in February 2022, surged by 18.13%.

For the entire fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, Crompton Greaves' net profit recorded a 27.7% increase, amounting to Rs 564.08 crore. The annual consolidated income rose by 7.48%, reaching Rs 7,932.38 crore, despite a 1.22% dip in share prices to Rs 327.40 per scrip on BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)