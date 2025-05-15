Left Menu

Welspun Enterprises Limited Surges with 36% Profit Boost

Welspun Enterprises Limited reported a 36% increase in quarterly net profit to Rs 105.49 crore due to higher revenues. The total income for the quarter rose to Rs 1,075.95 crore from Rs 866.70 crore. For FY25, net profit and income also saw significant growth over the previous financial year.

  • India

Welspun Enterprises Limited (WEL) has announced a significant 36% increase in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 105.49 crore, primarily attributed to an upsurge in revenues.

In a statement, the infrastructure development company highlighted a year-on-year growth from Rs 77.67 crore, as the firm continues to enhance its total income, which now stands at Rs 1,075.95 crore compared to Rs 866.70 crore last year.

For the full financial year 2025, Welspun's net profit climbed to Rs 353.83 crore from Rs 319.40 crore in FY24, with total income rising to Rs 3,792.59 crore. The company remains focused on key sectors including water, wastewater, and transport development.

