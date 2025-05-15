Left Menu

India-US Bilateral Trade Talks Gain Momentum: Key Developments

Negotiations on the India-US bilateral trade agreement are progressing with Indian officials set to meet in Washington. Led by Piyush Goyal, the talks aim for an interim agreement in goods by fall. Key issues include market access and tariffs. India's move to zero tariffs on U.S. goods is a key negotiating point.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:11 IST
India-US Bilateral Trade Talks Gain Momentum: Key Developments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement between India and the United States are advancing significantly, with Indian officials due to engage in discussions in Washington. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will spearhead the Indian delegation, beginning May 17.

An interim trade arrangement in goods is under discussion to achieve early mutual benefits before finalizing the agreement's first phase by September-October. Key negotiation points include market access, rules of origin, and non-tariff barriers.

US President Trump announced that India has agreed to eliminate tariffs on several American goods, signifying a major shift in their trade stance. Both nations are exploring ways to double bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030, with ongoing sectoral-level talks complementing these efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025