Adani Airports Terminates Partnership with DragonPass

In a surprising move, Adani Airport Holdings announced on Thursday the termination of its association with DragonPass, a membership program offering access to airport lounges, effective immediately. This decision comes merely a week after the partnership was publicized.

Adani Digital Labs, representing the digital interests of the Adani Group, had recently highlighted the collaboration, which promised an expansive array of lounges at Adani-managed airports to enhance traveler convenience and provide a seamless lounge experience.

A spokesperson for Adani Airport Holdings clarified that DragonPass customers will no longer have access to lounges at their airports. However, the spokesperson assured that the change would not affect the airport lounge and travel amenities for other passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)