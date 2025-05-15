Left Menu

Adani Airports Terminates Partnership with DragonPass

Adani Airport Holdings has abruptly ended its partnership with DragonPass, a membership program for airport lounge services, just a week after announcing it. The termination means DragonPass customers will no longer access lounges at Adani-managed airports, though other passengers remain unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:06 IST
Adani Airports Terminates Partnership with DragonPass
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising move, Adani Airport Holdings announced on Thursday the termination of its association with DragonPass, a membership program offering access to airport lounges, effective immediately. This decision comes merely a week after the partnership was publicized.

Adani Digital Labs, representing the digital interests of the Adani Group, had recently highlighted the collaboration, which promised an expansive array of lounges at Adani-managed airports to enhance traveler convenience and provide a seamless lounge experience.

A spokesperson for Adani Airport Holdings clarified that DragonPass customers will no longer have access to lounges at their airports. However, the spokesperson assured that the change would not affect the airport lounge and travel amenities for other passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025