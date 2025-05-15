Unexpected Runway Glitch Causes Flight Diversions in Goa

A runway lighting malfunction at Dabolim International Airport in Goa caused the diversion of two IndiGo flights on Thursday evening, as reported by airport officials.

The affected flights, originally en route from Chennai and Delhi to Goa, were redirected to Manohar International Airport, located 54 kilometres away in North Goa, due to the unforeseen technical issue.

George Varughese, Director of Dabolim Airport, confirmed that the glitch was rectified swiftly, allowing other flights to land as scheduled. Both airports resumed normal operations shortly after the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)