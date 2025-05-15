Left Menu

Unexpected Runway Glitch Causes Flight Diversions in Goa

A technical glitch in the runway lights at Dabolim International Airport led to the diversion of two IndiGo flights to the Manohar International Airport in North Goa. The issue was promptly resolved, and normal operations resumed. The affected flights were initially from Chennai and Delhi to Goa.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A runway lighting malfunction at Dabolim International Airport in Goa caused the diversion of two IndiGo flights on Thursday evening, as reported by airport officials.

The affected flights, originally en route from Chennai and Delhi to Goa, were redirected to Manohar International Airport, located 54 kilometres away in North Goa, due to the unforeseen technical issue.

George Varughese, Director of Dabolim Airport, confirmed that the glitch was rectified swiftly, allowing other flights to land as scheduled. Both airports resumed normal operations shortly after the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

