Left Menu

Adani Airports Terminates Turkish Firm Agreement Amid Security Concerns

Adani Airport Holdings has ended ground handling agreements with Turkish firm Celebi at Mumbai and Ahmedabad airports following the revocation of Celebi's security clearance by the Indian government. The company assures seamless ground handling services will continue through new agencies, with existing staff transferred to maintain operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 00:20 IST
Adani Airports Terminates Turkish Firm Agreement Amid Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Airport Holdings has terminated its ground handling concession agreements with the Turkish firm Celebi at the Mumbai and Ahmedabad airports, following the revocation of Celebi's security clearance by the Indian government.

The company has directed Celebi to immediately hand over all ground handling facilities to ensure uninterrupted airport operations.

Adani stated that services will continue seamlessly through new ground handling agencies, with all existing Celebi employees being transferred to these agencies on their current terms. The action underscores Adani's commitment to maintaining high service standards and national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025