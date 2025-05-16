Adani Airports Terminates Turkish Firm Agreement Amid Security Concerns

Adani Airport Holdings has terminated its ground handling concession agreements with the Turkish firm Celebi at the Mumbai and Ahmedabad airports, following the revocation of Celebi's security clearance by the Indian government.

The company has directed Celebi to immediately hand over all ground handling facilities to ensure uninterrupted airport operations.

Adani stated that services will continue seamlessly through new ground handling agencies, with all existing Celebi employees being transferred to these agencies on their current terms. The action underscores Adani's commitment to maintaining high service standards and national interests.

