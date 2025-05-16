Left Menu

U.N. Forecast Warns of Sluggish Global Economic Growth Amid Trade Tensions

The United Nations has predicted slower global economic growth due to U.S. tariffs and trade tensions. Growth projections have been downgraded for most countries, particularly affecting the poorest regions. Despite economic uncertainties, future negotiations may help alleviate tariffs and stabilize the global economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Unitednations/Geneva | Updated: 16-05-2025 05:28 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 05:28 IST
U.N. Forecast Warns of Sluggish Global Economic Growth Amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations has revised its global economic growth forecast downwards, warning that higher tariffs and trade tensions, particularly those involving the U.S., are stifling growth. U.N. economists highlight geopolitical volatility and disruptions in the supply chain as prime contributors to the decelerating growth.

The organization's projections now estimate a decline in global GDP growth to 2.4% this year and 2.5% next year, down from previous estimates and significantly affecting economies worldwide. Notably, poorer countries, which constitute a large segment of the population living in extreme poverty, are projected to see growth prospects diminish from 4.6% to 4.1%.

In both developed and developing regions, economies face headwinds—ranging from decreased U.S. growth, driven by tariff uncertainties, to China's cooling consumer sentiment affecting its export-oriented sectors. Poised to cushion this bleak outlook, bilateral efforts towards tariff reductions could offer hope by alleviating some pressures on global economic activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025