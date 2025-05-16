Trump Secures Massive $200 Billion UAE Deals
U.S. President Donald Trump announced over $200 billion in deals between the U.S. and UAE, including a significant $14.5 billion commitment involving Boeing, GE Aerospace, and Etihad Airways. Etihad confirmed the purchase of 28 Boeing aircraft, reflecting their strategy to align with changing operational needs. This investment highlights the deep commercial aviation ties between the UAE and the U.S., promoting American manufacturing and driving exports.
The United States and the United Arab Emirates have entered into agreements amounting to more than $200 billion, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday. A notable segment of this deal is a $14.5 billion commitment involving giants Boeing, GE Aerospace, and Etihad Airways, as confirmed by the White House.
Etihad Airways declared its purchase of 28 wide-body Boeing airplanes equipped with GE engines, highlighting this move as part of their strategy to adapt their fleet according to evolving operational demands. The aircraft order marks a significant addition to Etihad's fleet starting from 2028.
These agreements underscore the longstanding partnership between the UAE and the United States in the commercial aviation sector, bolstering American manufacturing and export. As part of its fleet expansion, Etihad aims to increase its aircraft count to over 170 by 2030, aligning with Abu Dhabi's broader economic diversification efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
