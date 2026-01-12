Historic EU-Mercosur Trade Deal Fast-Tracked

In a significant development, the trade agreement between the European Union and the Latin American bloc, Mercosur, received approval from EU governments on Friday. The deal's swift implementation is possible even before it receives the nod from the European Parliament, as confirmed by EU Commission spokesperson Olof Gill on Monday.

Gill highlighted that the Treaty contains provisions allowing for this swift application, underscoring the EU Commission's commitment to winning the support of a majority of lawmakers in Parliament. This swift action marks a crucial step in enhancing trade relations between the two regions.

The trade deal aims to bolster economic ties and provides avenues for increased cooperation, signaling a strategic move to strengthen global partnerships. The EU Commission's proactive measures to expedite the process underscore the importance of the agreement in fostering economic growth and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)