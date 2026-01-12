Left Menu

Historic EU-Mercosur Trade Deal Fast-Tracked

The EU-Mercosur trade agreement has been approved by EU governments and can potentially be enacted before European Parliament approval. EU Commission spokesperson, Olof Gill, emphasized efforts to secure the treaty's ratification by lawmakers, leveraging a provision that permits expedited application.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a significant development, the trade agreement between the European Union and the Latin American bloc, Mercosur, received approval from EU governments on Friday. The deal's swift implementation is possible even before it receives the nod from the European Parliament, as confirmed by EU Commission spokesperson Olof Gill on Monday.

Gill highlighted that the Treaty contains provisions allowing for this swift application, underscoring the EU Commission's commitment to winning the support of a majority of lawmakers in Parliament. This swift action marks a crucial step in enhancing trade relations between the two regions.

The trade deal aims to bolster economic ties and provides avenues for increased cooperation, signaling a strategic move to strengthen global partnerships. The EU Commission's proactive measures to expedite the process underscore the importance of the agreement in fostering economic growth and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

