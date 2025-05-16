Left Menu

Azadpur Mandi Halts Turkish Apple Imports Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Azadpur Mandi, Asia's largest wholesale fruit and vegetable market, has ceased apple imports from Turkey due to diplomatic issues. Chairman Meetha Ram Kriplani stated all new imports are halted, with current consignments being the last. The market seeks new suppliers amid national protests against Turkish goods.

  • Country:
  • India

Azadpur Mandi, the largest wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Asia, has made a pivotal decision to halt the import of apples from Turkey. This decision stems from ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Turkey.

Meetha Ram Kriplani, chairman of the Azadpur Fruit Mandi, announced the cessation of all new apple imports from Turkey, although previous orders will still be fulfilled. This marks a significant shift, as Turkish apples were heavily prioritized by the market, with imports totaling 1.16 lakh tonnes last year.

The move is part of a broader response to Turkey's recent political actions perceived as unfriendly toward India. Traders in Delhi are calling for a ban on Turkish goods due to these political grievances, indicating a substantial shift in trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

