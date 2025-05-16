IDB Launches 8th Superheroes of Development Contest to Honor Project Excellence

The Inter-American Development Bank Group (IDB Group) has officially launched the eighth edition of its prestigious Superheroes of Development contest, a cornerstone initiative under the BIDAcademy umbrella. The competition is designed to honor and spotlight clients and executing agencies that have tackled and overcome complex challenges in the implementation of development projects across Latin America and the Caribbean. By showcasing these stories, the IDB aims to foster knowledge-sharing and inspire broader success in the region’s development efforts.

A Platform for Celebrating Innovation and Impact

The Superheroes of Development initiative is more than just a contest—it's a celebration of tenacity, creativity, and transformative thinking in the development sector. The competition highlights how lessons learned from real-world implementation can evolve into powerful strategies for scaling up development impact. With a focus on experiences that are not only impactful but also replicable, the contest seeks to amplify best practices that can be adapted across different countries and sectors.

Lorena Rodríguez Bu, Chief of the IDB Knowledge and Learning Division, emphasized the broader mission behind the event:

“The Superheroes of Development contest underscores our commitment to operational excellence and collective learning. By celebrating these teams, we amplify what’s working and allow others to learn from what they already know, strengthening our capacity as a region.”

Contest Categories: A Dual Focus on Development Projects

The competition is divided into two categories that cater to different arms of the IDB Group:

Category 1: IDB and IDB Lab Projects This category is open to projects that are currently being implemented—with at least an initial disbursement—or that concluded after January 2016. To qualify, IDB-financed projects must also have a finalized Project Completion Report (PCR), ensuring that there is a structured evaluation of the project’s outcomes and learnings.

Category 2: IDB Invest Projects This category focuses on private-sector projects that have a completed or in-progress Expanded Supervision Report (XSR). The XSR is an internal document that assesses the success of IDB Invest-financed projects and is validated by the IDB Office of Evaluation and Oversight, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Submission Process and Awards Ceremony

Teams interested in participating are required to submit an online application through the contest’s official homepage. All rules, eligibility requirements, and guidelines for submission are available on the same platform.

Out of 149 entries submitted in the 2024 edition—representing 26 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean—six finalist projects will be selected. These projects will be recognized at a special awards ceremony hosted at the IDB headquarters in Washington, D.C. Notably, this year's winners included outstanding entries from Colombia and Honduras, reflecting a wide geographic and thematic diversity.

A Growing Community of Development Champions

Over the years, Superheroes of Development has cultivated a robust community of development professionals who share a commitment to making a tangible difference in people’s lives. The program not only uplifts those who have achieved extraordinary results but also encourages an environment where challenges are seen as opportunities for innovation.

The IDB will continue to disseminate the winning stories region-wide, ensuring that the lessons and successes experienced by a few can benefit many. This approach strengthens the collective ability of Latin America and the Caribbean to address pressing development challenges through collaboration, shared knowledge, and bold execution.

For more details and to apply, visit the official contest page here: Superheroes of Development – IDB