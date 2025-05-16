Spirited Growth: Alcoholic Beverage Industry Set to Toast an 8-10% Revenue Surge

The alcoholic beverage industry in the country is poised for significant expansion, anticipated to achieve a revenue growth of 8-10% at Rs 5.3 lakh crore in the current fiscal. This momentum follows a 13% CAGR observed over the past three fiscals, as indicated by a recent report released on Friday.

According to Crisil Ratings, operating profitability for the sector is set to rise by 60-80 basis points, propelled by ongoing premiumisation. The spirits segment, contributing the lion's share of 65-70% of total revenue, remains a dominant force within the industry, with beer, wine, and country liquor making up the rest.

Urbanisation, the proliferation of drinking populations, and rising disposable income underpin a 5-6% increase in industry volume. The premium and luxury segment, priced above Rs 1,000 per 750 ml, is projected to grow by 15%, enhancing its contribution to spirits revenue. Cost absorption will improve operating margins despite marginal increases in input costs.

