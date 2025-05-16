Left Menu

Singapore Navigates Tariff Negotiations for Pharmaceutical Exports

Singapore seeks to avoid US tariffs on pharmaceutical exports, with potential concessions under discussion. Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong highlights the importance of securing agreements for Singapore's economy, emphasizing ongoing negotiations for pharmaceutical and semiconductor sectors amid global trade uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:10 IST
Singapore Navigates Tariff Negotiations for Pharmaceutical Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore is poised to negotiate its way out of impending US tariffs on pharmaceutical exports, according to Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong. Speaking on Friday, he revealed that the US has extended an offer to discuss concessions that could potentially exempt Singaporean pharmaceutical goods from new tariffs.

This opportunity comes as part of a broader initiative under Gan's leadership to minimize the impact of US trade policies on Singapore. Pharmaceuticals constitute a significant portion of Singapore's exports to the US, making these discussions crucial for the nation's economic interests.

Despite the encouraging dialogue, Gan highlighted the overarching uncertainty in global trade. The US and China recently agreed to temporarily reduce tariffs, yet the long-term outcome remains unpredictable. Against this backdrop, Singapore continues its efforts to secure stable agreements critical for its economic sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025