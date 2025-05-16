EaseMyTrip Chairman Ignites Controversy Over MakeMyTrip's Alleged Chinese Ties

Nishant Pitti, founder and chairman of EaseMyTrip, has raised serious allegations against rival travel giant MakeMyTrip, accusing it of substantial Chinese influence. According to Pitti, five out of the ten directors on MakeMyTrip's board have direct connections to China.

In a recent post on X, Pitti claimed that three of MakeMyTrip's four key strategic board committees are either led or heavily swayed by directors with visible Chinese affiliations. Despite these claims, MakeMyTrip has refrained from commenting on Pitti's assertions while reiterating its compliance with Indian laws and data privacy standards.

Pitti's allegations highlight national security concerns, emphasizing what he claims is outsized influence and control by Chinese-backed entities within MakeMyTrip's governance structure. Notably, Pitti insists that even recent changes in the board's composition fail to resolve underlying issues of control.

