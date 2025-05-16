Left Menu

EaseMyTrip Chairman Ignites Controversy Over MakeMyTrip's Alleged Chinese Ties

EaseMyTrip's Nishant Pitti accuses MakeMyTrip of heavy Chinese influence in its board, claiming half of the directors have ties to China, sparking a debate over national security and board control. MakeMyTrip maintains its Indian compliance amidst ongoing accusations. Pitti highlights alleged risks tied to critical strategic decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nishant Pitti, founder and chairman of EaseMyTrip, has raised serious allegations against rival travel giant MakeMyTrip, accusing it of substantial Chinese influence. According to Pitti, five out of the ten directors on MakeMyTrip's board have direct connections to China.

In a recent post on X, Pitti claimed that three of MakeMyTrip's four key strategic board committees are either led or heavily swayed by directors with visible Chinese affiliations. Despite these claims, MakeMyTrip has refrained from commenting on Pitti's assertions while reiterating its compliance with Indian laws and data privacy standards.

Pitti's allegations highlight national security concerns, emphasizing what he claims is outsized influence and control by Chinese-backed entities within MakeMyTrip's governance structure. Notably, Pitti insists that even recent changes in the board's composition fail to resolve underlying issues of control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

