Unleash Summer Savings: Tata CLiQ's Big CLiQ Sale Bonanza

Mumbai, Maharashtra – Starting May 16, Tata CLiQ is rolling out its highly anticipated Big CLiQ Sale, a shopping event brimming with exciting offers across multiple categories.

The sale, spanning through May 27, 2025, features unprecedented discounts of up to 85% on fashion, luxury, and beauty brands, both global and Indian, thus presenting an irresistible opportunity for shoppers to max out on savings this summer.

Tata CLiQ's Vice President of Marketing, Sumit Puri, highlights the expected growth from both metro and non-metro markets, anticipating high demand in apparel, footwear, and accessories categories. The sale also features enticing deals via Tata CLiQ Luxury and Palette platforms, broadening the shopping scope and experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)