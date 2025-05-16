Hyundai's Drive to Reclaim Market Dominance

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) is accelerating its strategies to regain its spot as the second-largest player in the domestic market, a position it recently lost to home-grown rivals. Key initiatives include launching new products and boosting sales in rural and institutional sectors.

After being overtaken by Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors, HMIL's Chief Operating Officer, Tarun Garg, reiterated the company's commitment to strengthening its market presence. Garg assured robust plans to balance volume, market share, and profitability, even as HMIL's market share fell to fourth place with 12.47%.

With a new plant in Pune slated to be operational by Q3 of FY26, and an aggressive product pipeline, Hyundai aims to reclaim its lost ground. The Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations reported that overall domestic passenger vehicle sales saw a 1.55% growth in April 2025, a challenging climate HMIL plans to navigate vigorously.

(With inputs from agencies.)