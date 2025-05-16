High Stakes in Romania's Election: Currency and Market Shifts Await

In Romania, the outcome of the presidential election between hard-right eurosceptic George Simion and reformist Nicusor Dan holds significant implications for both the European Union and NATO member country.

Simion's unexpected first-round victory has already sent shockwaves through financial markets, causing the Romanian leu to plummet nearly 3% against the euro. This currency turmoil forced the central bank to intervene, spending billions in stabilization efforts.

Analysts are on edge, anticipating the possibility of a looming downgrade of Romania's investment grade status due to its substantial budget deficit and the potential challenges in forming a stable government. With the central bank's reserves under pressure, the financial landscape faces further uncertainty.

