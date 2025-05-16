Inditex Announces Leadership Change Amid Strategic Expansion

Inditex, the global retail giant, on Friday announced significant changes to its leadership team, appointing new chief financial and chief sustainability officers. The company refrained from articulating the reasons behind this management shake-up.

The current Chief Financial Officer, Ignacio Fernandez Fernandez, will transition into a newly created role as Chief Corporate Officer, where he will manage the company's financial, sustainability, logistics, transport, and infrastructure divisions. Taking his place as the new CFO is Andres Sanchez Iglesias, formerly the chief tax officer. "The new appointment is likely driven by the need for greater oversight as Inditex makes progress towards logistics capacity expansion," noted Citi analyst Monique Pollard.

This strategic leadership shift comes during the second year of an extensive logistics investment plan, with Inditex allocating 1.8 billion euros to boost its capacity, including at its Zaragoza hub in Spain. In addition, after 32 years, Chief Sustainability Officer Javier Losada Montero is set to depart, with Fernando de Bunes Ibarra, head of enterprise risk management, stepping into the role.

(With inputs from agencies.)