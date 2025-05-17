Left Menu

Bangalore Cloth Merchants Boycott Turkish & Azerbaijani Textiles

The Bangalore Wholesale Cloth Merchants Association (BWCMA) has decided to halt textile trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan. Their stance is in reaction to these countries' support for Pakistan post 'Operation Sindoor'. The association emphasizes ethical business aligned with national interests and urges stakeholders to comply with this resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-05-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 14:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bangalore Wholesale Cloth Merchants Association (BWCMA) has announced an immediate boycott of textile imports and exports involving Turkey and Azerbaijan. This decision follows in response to the two nations' support for Pakistan in the context of 'Operation Sindoor'. The association unanimously agreed on this move.

According to BWCMA President Prakash Pirgal, the collective action represents a commitment to ethical business practices and national sentiment. The halt includes ceasing all current and future textile imports and exports, and avoiding indirect trade through intermediaries related to these countries.

BWCMA, comprising around 3,000 wholesale shops, has called for cooperation from authorities and trade partners to adhere to the boycott. The association stressed India's previous humanitarian gestures toward Turkey and expressed disappointment in their stance supporting Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

