Amid global unrest, Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev, along with compatriots Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov, navigated travel disruptions to participate in the BNP Paribas Open in California. Reports suggest the trio drove to Oman from Dubai before heading to Istanbul.

Lou Holtz, a legendary college football coach known for leading Notre Dame to a national championship in 1988, has passed away at age 89 in Orlando. His death marks the end of an illustrious career that left a lasting impact on the sport.

Amid looming trade deadlines in the NHL, the Toronto Maple Leafs benched three veteran players for roster management purposes. In baseball, Team USA trounced the Colorado Rockies in a World Baseball Classic exhibition match, showcasing dominance ahead of their tournament opener against Brazil.

