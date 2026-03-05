Left Menu

Sports Highlights: From Medvedev's Journey to Holtz's Passing

This roundup covers Daniil Medvedev's escape from Dubai amid turmoil, the passing of college football coach Lou Holtz, Leafs' roster moves ahead of NHL's trade deadline, and transactions in the NFL. Also included are MLB spring training results, new signings, and potential relocations of global flag football events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 10:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid global unrest, Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev, along with compatriots Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov, navigated travel disruptions to participate in the BNP Paribas Open in California. Reports suggest the trio drove to Oman from Dubai before heading to Istanbul.

Lou Holtz, a legendary college football coach known for leading Notre Dame to a national championship in 1988, has passed away at age 89 in Orlando. His death marks the end of an illustrious career that left a lasting impact on the sport.

Amid looming trade deadlines in the NHL, the Toronto Maple Leafs benched three veteran players for roster management purposes. In baseball, Team USA trounced the Colorado Rockies in a World Baseball Classic exhibition match, showcasing dominance ahead of their tournament opener against Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

