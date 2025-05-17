Left Menu

Railway Electrification Disrupts Key Mangaluru-Bengaluru Routes

Daytime train services between Mangaluru and Bengaluru will be suspended for 154 days starting June 1 due to railway electrification in the Sakleshpur–Subrahmanya Road section. Key services affected include Yeshvantpur–Mangaluru Gomateshwara Express and others, sparking concern from passenger associations over the lack of alternative travel arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 17-05-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 15:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The South Western Railway has announced the suspension of some daytime train services between Mangaluru and Bengaluru for 154 days, starting June 1. This is due to railway electrification work in the Sakleshpur–Subrahmanya Road section destined to improve future services.

According to officials, the affected services include the Yeshvantpur–Mangaluru Gomateshwara Express, Mangaluru–Yeshvantpur Weekly Express, and the Yeshvantpur–Mangaluru Tri-weekly Express, among others. The suspensions span from June to varying end dates in November.

The decision has sparked backlash from passenger associations, which claim there was no consultation with stakeholders and called for alternative arrangements. They urge authorities to proceed with the work without unduly disrupting public convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

