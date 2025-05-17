Sweet Profits: K K Birla Sugar Companies Flourish
K K Birla's sugar companies, Avadh Sugar and Magadh Sugar, reported notable profit increases in the fourth quarter of 2024-25. Avadh Sugar's net profit grew to Rs 72 crore, while Magadh Sugar's rose to the same amount. Both companies also saw substantial increases in their total income.
The K K Birla group sugar companies, Avadh Sugar and Magadh Sugar, exhibited robust financial performance in the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year, with both firms recording significant increases in profits.
Avadh Sugar's net profits surged to Rs 72 crore from the previous year's Rs 55 crore, alongside a total income rise from Rs 621 crore to Rs 678 crore during the same period.
Similarly, Magadh Sugar witnessed a profit increase to Rs 72 crore, up from Rs 47 crore, and its total income grew from Rs 288 crore to Rs 356 crore, underscoring a strong financial performance.
