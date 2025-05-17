Sapphire Media Seals Big FM Acquisition, Amplifies Digital Media Expansion

Sapphire Media Limited successfully acquired Reliance Broadcast Network, the entity behind Big FM 92.7, through a rigorous insolvency process.

The acquisition followed a detailed bid evaluation where Sapphire emerged victorious with its Rs 261 crore offer, receiving approval from the NCLT and NCLAT despite competitor objections.

This move significantly expands Sapphire Media's reach with 58 radio stations, marking a strategic leap in their digital content development strategy, reinforcing their market position with innovative broadcasting solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)