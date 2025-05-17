BYJU'S Co-Founder Refutes Financial Misconduct Allegations Amidst Legal Struggles

BYJU'S co-founder, Divya Gokulnath, has refuted allegations of misusing company funds, asserting that neither she nor her husband, Byju Raveendran, have the financial resources to hire legal representation in a US court. In an ANI interview, Gokulnath countered claims of personal enrichment, stressing that if they possessed significant wealth, securing legal services would not pose a challenge.

Responding to a series of legal judgments from a Delaware court, Gokulnath highlighted the financial hurdles preventing adequate legal representation. She shared, "Judgments are being issued against us because of our absence in court. Lawyers demand substantial fees upfront, which we can't fulfill. If we truly controlled $533 million, we'd be effectively fighting in court rather than facing such judgments." Gokulnath described the negative portrayal of BYJU'S and the personal scrutiny towards her and her husband as unjust.

Gokulnath emphasized the dedication to their 'Make in India' initiative amidst challenges, stating they resisted overseas ventures despite more lucrative prospects. "We committed to crafting an India-rooted successful narrative when others sought opportunities abroad. Education rightfully belongs to India," she asserted. Alleging intimidation tactics aimed at isolating Raveendran, Gokulnath reported unsettling visits by unknown individuals to homes of the management team. Despite adversities, she expressed resolute unity and commitment to their mission, remarking, "Our final mission and truth bind us together."

