Left Menu

BYJU'S Co-Founder Refutes Financial Misconduct Allegations Amidst Legal Struggles

BYJU'S co-founder, Divya Gokulnath, denies claims of misappropriating funds, stating inadequate finances for legal aid. She criticizes negative portrayals and underscores BYJU'S as a 'Make in India' venture. Despite legal challenges and intimidation claims, she emphasizes unity in truth and mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 17:38 IST
BYJU'S Co-Founder Refutes Financial Misconduct Allegations Amidst Legal Struggles
BYJU'S co-founder Divya Gokulnath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

BYJU'S co-founder, Divya Gokulnath, has refuted allegations of misusing company funds, asserting that neither she nor her husband, Byju Raveendran, have the financial resources to hire legal representation in a US court. In an ANI interview, Gokulnath countered claims of personal enrichment, stressing that if they possessed significant wealth, securing legal services would not pose a challenge.

Responding to a series of legal judgments from a Delaware court, Gokulnath highlighted the financial hurdles preventing adequate legal representation. She shared, "Judgments are being issued against us because of our absence in court. Lawyers demand substantial fees upfront, which we can't fulfill. If we truly controlled $533 million, we'd be effectively fighting in court rather than facing such judgments." Gokulnath described the negative portrayal of BYJU'S and the personal scrutiny towards her and her husband as unjust.

Gokulnath emphasized the dedication to their 'Make in India' initiative amidst challenges, stating they resisted overseas ventures despite more lucrative prospects. "We committed to crafting an India-rooted successful narrative when others sought opportunities abroad. Education rightfully belongs to India," she asserted. Alleging intimidation tactics aimed at isolating Raveendran, Gokulnath reported unsettling visits by unknown individuals to homes of the management team. Despite adversities, she expressed resolute unity and commitment to their mission, remarking, "Our final mission and truth bind us together."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025