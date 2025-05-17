Stitching Tensions: India Imposes Port Restrictions on Bangladesh Imports
India has imposed port restrictions on imports from Bangladesh, including garments and processed foods, in response to Bangladesh's similar curbs on Indian products. These restrictions will not affect goods destined for Nepal and Bhutan. The move follows strained relations and trade disputes between the two nations.
In a tit-for-tat move reflecting escalating trade tensions, India has imposed port restrictions on imports from Bangladesh, targeting products like readymade garments and processed food items. This decision comes in response to Bangladesh's recent restrictions on Indian exports, exacerbating already strained bilateral relations.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade clarified that these new port restrictions will not apply to goods transiting through India for Nepal and Bhutan. Notably, readymade garment imports from Bangladesh are confined to entry only through Nhava Sheva and Kolkata seaports, bypassing any land ports.
This decision is seen as a direct reaction to Bangladesh's controversial policies, including limiting Indian exports and hindering trade via northeastern borders. With India's apparel sector seeking protection, the restrictions underline the deepening rift as both nations grapple with competitive interests in the textile and broader trade sectors.
