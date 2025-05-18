Brooklyn Bridge Collision: Mexican Navy Ship Causes Chaos on the East River
A Mexican navy ship, Cuauhtemoc, hit the Brooklyn Bridge on a goodwill tour, injuring 19 people. The accident caused panic but did not severely damage the bridge. The ship's masts snapped during the collision, and sailors were left dangling in harnesses before being rescued.
A Mexican navy training ship named Cuauhtemoc collided with the Brooklyn Bridge Saturday night, resulting in a dramatic scene recorded by multiple eyewitnesses. The incident left 19 sailors injured, four of them seriously. However, the 142-year-old bridge was mostly unharmed.
As Cuauhtemoc neared the Brooklyn side of the East River, its three masts snapped against the bridge's main span. Onlookers watched in shock as members of the crew dangled from harnesses, awaiting rescue. Videos filmed at the scene showed a ship exhibiting a giant Mexican flag just before it drifted toward the riverbank piers.
The accident halted traffic across the bridge temporarily but resumed after an inspection. The Mexican consulate and New York authorities are cooperating to address the situation. Cuauhtemoc was on a goodwill tour visiting 22 ports in 15 countries when the incident occurred.
(With inputs from agencies.)
