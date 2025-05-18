Tragedy Strikes as Mexican Navy Ship Hits Brooklyn Bridge

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the tragic death of two individuals following a Mexican navy tall ship's collision with the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday.

The Cuauhtemoc, a Mexican navy sailing ship set to commence a goodwill tour to Iceland, struck the Brooklyn Bridge's main span, breaking its masts and injuring crew members.

The collision, which was captured in multiple videos, showed the ship approaching the bridge near the East River's Brooklyn side during heavy traffic.

