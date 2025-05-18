Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Mexican Navy Ship Hits Brooklyn Bridge

A Mexican navy tall ship collided with the Brooklyn Bridge, resulting in the deaths of two individuals. The incident snapped the ship's three masts and left crew members stranded in the air while en route on a goodwill tour to Iceland, amidst heavy traffic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 18-05-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 10:41 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Mexican Navy Ship Hits Brooklyn Bridge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the tragic death of two individuals following a Mexican navy tall ship's collision with the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday.

The Cuauhtemoc, a Mexican navy sailing ship set to commence a goodwill tour to Iceland, struck the Brooklyn Bridge's main span, breaking its masts and injuring crew members.

The collision, which was captured in multiple videos, showed the ship approaching the bridge near the East River's Brooklyn side during heavy traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025