Keystone Realtors Sets Ambitious Rs 4,000 Crore Target Amid Strong Housing Demand

Keystone Realtors Ltd, under the Rustomjee brand, aims to sell properties worth Rs 4,000 crore in the current fiscal year, targeting a 32% growth. The company's CMD, Boman Irani, attributes strong demand to the brand's reputation and plans to sustain growth through strategic land acquisitions and project launches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 15:35 IST
Keystone Realtors Ltd, operating under the renowned Rustomjee brand, has set a substantial target to sell housing properties worth Rs 4,000 crore this fiscal year. The company, buoyed by a 32% anticipated growth, attributes this optimistic outlook to a robust demand for reputable brands, according to CMD Boman Irani.

Last fiscal year, Keystone surpassed its sales guidance with a remarkable 34% increase in pre-sales, totaling Rs 3,028 crore. With a strong project launch pipeline and ongoing projects, Irani is confident in achieving the ambitious sales booking target for 2025-26.

In addition to project launches, the firm is focused on expanding its land bank, having acquired nine parcels with a potential sales generation of Rs 4,783 crore. The company's strategic focus remains on the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and select regions in Maharashtra, maximizing growth through an asset-light model and redevelopment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

