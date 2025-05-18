Keystone Realtors Sets Ambitious Rs 4,000 Crore Target Amid Strong Housing Demand

Keystone Realtors Ltd, operating under the renowned Rustomjee brand, has set a substantial target to sell housing properties worth Rs 4,000 crore this fiscal year. The company, buoyed by a 32% anticipated growth, attributes this optimistic outlook to a robust demand for reputable brands, according to CMD Boman Irani.

Last fiscal year, Keystone surpassed its sales guidance with a remarkable 34% increase in pre-sales, totaling Rs 3,028 crore. With a strong project launch pipeline and ongoing projects, Irani is confident in achieving the ambitious sales booking target for 2025-26.

In addition to project launches, the firm is focused on expanding its land bank, having acquired nine parcels with a potential sales generation of Rs 4,783 crore. The company's strategic focus remains on the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and select regions in Maharashtra, maximizing growth through an asset-light model and redevelopment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)