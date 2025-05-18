Assam CM Sarma: Welcoming Investors Key for Youth's Future

In a bold statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma proclaimed that left and liberal ideologies have become obsolete. Speaking at a MoU exchange ceremony for projects worth Rs 22,900 crore, Sarma emphasized that the youth's future hinges on inviting investors to the state.

The Chief Minister highlighted the irony of student activists, once critical of big businesses, eventually working for them. Sarma called for a pragmatic approach, urging Assam's youth to benefit from local job opportunities rather than seek low-paying positions elsewhere.

Sarma reinforced the necessity of breaking free from outdated ideologies that could hinder progress. With changing perceptions overseas, he noted that Assam is emerging as a favored investment destination, urging further support for growth initiatives and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)