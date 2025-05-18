Assam CM Sarma: Welcoming Investors Key for Youth's Future
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasizes the need to attract investors to the state, arguing that left and liberal ideologies are outdated. He highlights the benefits of job creation for the youth, urging the public not to adhere to obsolete ideologies and to welcome economic growth initiatives.
- Country:
- India
In a bold statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma proclaimed that left and liberal ideologies have become obsolete. Speaking at a MoU exchange ceremony for projects worth Rs 22,900 crore, Sarma emphasized that the youth's future hinges on inviting investors to the state.
The Chief Minister highlighted the irony of student activists, once critical of big businesses, eventually working for them. Sarma called for a pragmatic approach, urging Assam's youth to benefit from local job opportunities rather than seek low-paying positions elsewhere.
Sarma reinforced the necessity of breaking free from outdated ideologies that could hinder progress. With changing perceptions overseas, he noted that Assam is emerging as a favored investment destination, urging further support for growth initiatives and innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Foreign Investment Boost: Jharkhand Targets European Investors
Global Equities Sway as Investors Watch Trade Policies and Fed Moves
India-UK FTA eases mobility for professionals including contractual service suppliers, business visitors and investors: Officials.
Fed Awaits Data as Asian Investors Shake Up Currency Markets
Market Jitters: Trump's Pharma Tariff Plans Unsettle Investors