Bangladesh Eases Visa Policy to Boost Bilateral Trade with Pakistan

Bangladesh is relaxing its visa policy for Pakistani business leaders to foster regional economic growth. The initiative is seen as a gateway to Central Asia and is expected to grow bilateral trade over USD 1 billion. Both nations are committed to enhancing cooperation post-Hasina's tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 18-05-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 17:59 IST
Bangladesh is simplifying its visa procedures for Pakistani business figures, in a bid to enhance economic ties with Pakistan and the broader region, according to the country's lead diplomat in Islamabad, Iqbal Hussain Khan.

Addressing a gathering at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, High Commissioner Khan highlighted Pakistan's strategic role as a conduit to Central Asia, emphasizing the importance of stability and economic expansion. This move includes granting visas to trade delegations to facilitate this growth.

With bilateral trade on the verge of surpassing USD 1 billion this fiscal year, there is optimism for continued progress. GTCCI President Bau Muneer noted that as key economies in SAARC, Pakistan and Bangladesh should leverage regional trade, especially after improved diplomatic relations following Sheikh Hasina's departure as Bangladesh's Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

