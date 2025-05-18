Tragic Collision: Cuauhtemoc's Ill-Fated Encounter with Brooklyn Bridge

Federal transportation authorities are delving into the frightening incident involving the Mexican navy's tall ship, Cuauhtemoc, which collided with the Brooklyn Bridge, resulting in the tragic loss of two crew members. The vessel's masts snapped, leaving some sailors perilously hanging in their harnesses over New York's East River.

Witnesses captured the dramatic scene as the Cuauhtemoc sailed in reverse towards the iconic bridge before its towering masts struck and shattered. As investigations continue, the focus is on determining the factors that led to the vessel's unexpected course deviation during its global goodwill tour.

City officials confirmed that while the 142-year-old bridge avoided major damage, the incident left 22 individuals injured. Traffic on the historic crossing was temporarily halted, adding to the considerable disruption in the area. The ship was eventually docked with the aid of tugboats after the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)