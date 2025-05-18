Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Cuauhtemoc's Ill-Fated Encounter with Brooklyn Bridge

The Mexican navy tall ship Cuauhtemoc collided with the Brooklyn Bridge, snapping its masts and resulting in two fatalities. Federal transportation officials are investigating the cause. The collision happened during the ship's goodwill tour, leaving 22 people injured and significant public attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 18-05-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 21:31 IST
Tragic Collision: Cuauhtemoc's Ill-Fated Encounter with Brooklyn Bridge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Federal transportation authorities are delving into the frightening incident involving the Mexican navy's tall ship, Cuauhtemoc, which collided with the Brooklyn Bridge, resulting in the tragic loss of two crew members. The vessel's masts snapped, leaving some sailors perilously hanging in their harnesses over New York's East River.

Witnesses captured the dramatic scene as the Cuauhtemoc sailed in reverse towards the iconic bridge before its towering masts struck and shattered. As investigations continue, the focus is on determining the factors that led to the vessel's unexpected course deviation during its global goodwill tour.

City officials confirmed that while the 142-year-old bridge avoided major damage, the incident left 22 individuals injured. Traffic on the historic crossing was temporarily halted, adding to the considerable disruption in the area. The ship was eventually docked with the aid of tugboats after the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025