Left Menu

U.S. Dollar Takes a Hit Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

The U.S. dollar fell to a one-week low against the yen following a downgrade of the U.S. credit rating by Moody's and trade concerns. The euro rose slightly, driven by these developments, while the Australian dollar recovered after recent declines due to expected RBA rate cut announcements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 10:12 IST
U.S. Dollar Takes a Hit Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions
Representative Image Image Credit:

The U.S. dollar experienced a decline to a one-week low against the yen on Monday, as the market reacted to Moody's unexpected downgrade of the U.S. government's credit rating and ongoing trade tensions. The Australian dollar, however, showed signs of recovery after multiple days of losses as traders anticipated Australia's Reserve Bank policy announcement.

Moody's decision to reduce the United States' sovereign credit rating by one notch highlighted concerns around the nation's growing debt, now tallying at $36 trillion. This move caused the dollar to dip against major currencies, despite prior weeks of strength linked to optimism about U.S. trade deals and improved relations with China.

In contrast, financial reports indicated positive developments as the U.S. initiated significant trade discussions with the European Union. Furthermore, President Trump secured progression on a tax cut bill expected to add trillions to national debt, fueling debate on the sustainability of U.S. economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025