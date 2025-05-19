Lighting the Path to Progress: How Solar Power is Transforming Rural Togo

As dusk settles over the Batonou Health Centre nestled along the Mono River—the waterway that demarcates the international boundary between Togo and Benin—Victorine Ablavi, a dedicated nurse, midwife, and head of the peripheral care unit, prepares for the night shift. But unlike years past, she is no longer encumbered by the dim flicker of a torchlight clenched between her teeth. Instead, her workspace now glows with the steady brightness of solar-powered lighting, a transformation that has radically improved the safety and quality of care she provides.

In rural settings like Batonou, access to electricity can mean the difference between life and death. The facility's recent integration of solar energy systems represents a quiet revolution—one that brings hope, dignity, and efficiency to healthcare delivery. Thanks to the Project to Support the Social Component of the CIZO Rural Electrification Programme (PRAVOST), supported by the African Development Bank, this once power-deprived centre is now fully illuminated and operational day and night.

From Darkness to Light: Healthcare Revolution in Batonou

Victorine Ablavi recalls years of working in precarious conditions: assisting births under candlelight, administering injections by guesswork, and dealing with emergencies in near-total darkness. “We risked cutting ourselves or hurting patients,” she says, visibly moved by the memory of a young mother who died due to complications worsened by the lack of proper lighting.

Today, the situation is dramatically different. The health centre is equipped with six solar panels, energy-efficient lighting in every room, and solar-powered refrigerators that store critical vaccines and maternity supplies. “Now the team can work effectively. We see clearly. We save lives,” Ablavi affirms.

This improvement is part of a national movement. PRAVOST has so far electrified 314 health centres in Togo and installed solar water heaters in 122 of them to improve hygiene. The project addresses more than just basic infrastructure—it uplifts human capital and enhances community well-being.

The Broader Vision: CIZO and the Power of Partnership

The PRAVOST initiative is a component of the larger CIZO programme, which aims to deliver affordable off-grid solar solutions to more than two million Togolese citizens, or approximately 300,000 households. The programme is funded through a partnership between the African Development Bank, the European Union, and the Togolese government, underlining the value of collaborative development efforts.

Electrical engineer Amy Nabilou, who leads PRAVOST at the Togolese Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Agency (AT2ER), emphasizes the sustainability of solar power. “It’s clean, abundant, and renewable—perfect for Togo’s energy needs,” she explains. Solar energy, she notes, is not just about electricity—it’s a gateway to economic development and resilience.

Solar Power at the Farm: A Case Study in Agricultural Transformation

Just a few kilometers away in the municipality of Bas-Mono, Dieudonné Samati Mawuèma, a local farmer, starts his mornings feeding livestock and tending to crops. In the past, irrigation depended on costly and unreliable diesel-powered pumps, leaving his productivity at the mercy of weather and fluctuating energy prices.

Now, with the installation of a submersible solar pump, Mawuèma has access to 5,000 litres of water on demand, allowing him to irrigate crops, hydrate animals, and support his household. The solar setup has reduced his operational costs, improved his harvests by 50%, and enabled him to expand his farmland and hire additional workers.

“This is more than a farm upgrade,” he beams. “It’s a path to prosperity. It helps me give back to my community.”

A Catalyst for Economic Inclusion and Development

The stories of Ablavi and Mawuèma reveal the multifaceted impact of solar energy. From healthcare to agriculture, electricity has emerged as a powerful enabler of Africa’s development. Local markets like Afagnan now enjoy year-round access to fresh produce, while rural households can engage in small businesses and educational pursuits without interruption.

“The lack of electricity is a major obstacle to development,” says engineer Nabilou. “Solar technology is helping overcome this—boosting economic output, strengthening public health, and empowering communities.”

Challenges and the Road Ahead

Despite its promise, solar electrification in rural areas poses challenges—particularly in system maintenance and long-term sustainability. Nabilou acknowledges this and outlines ongoing efforts: training local beneficiaries, monitoring installations, and maintaining active community engagement to ensure long-term success.

The African Development Bank is no stranger to such scale. Under its “New Deal on Energy for Africa” launched in 2015 by President Akinwumi Adesina, the Bank has:

Installed nearly 12 gigawatts of new energy capacity

Built 10,000 kilometers of transmission lines

Extended 70,000 kilometers of distribution lines

Delivered over 1 million new power connections

Benefited more than 5.3 million people

These achievements are being scaled up under the new “Mission 300”, a collaboration with the World Bank, aimed at providing electricity to 300 million Africans by 2030.

Desert to Power: Africa’s Grand Solar Vision

The Desert to Power initiative, another African Development Bank flagship project, aspires to create the world’s largest solar energy zone across the Sahel region. With a target of 10 GW of solar capacity serving 250 million people across 11 countries, the program stands as a testament to Africa's commitment to sustainable energy transformation.

Lighting the Future with Africa’s Own Resources

The story of Togo’s solar electrification is not just about light—it's about life, resilience, and self-reliance. Through smart investments in solar energy, Africa is transforming its natural endowments into strategic capital, building healthier, more prosperous, and more inclusive communities.

Projects like PRAVOST are a shining example of how Africa’s capital—natural, human, and financial—can work better for Africa’s development. In the hands of dedicated professionals like Victorine Ablavi and visionary farmers like Dieudonné Mawuèma, the sun is no longer just a source of heat. It is a beacon of hope.