Foxconn and NVIDIA Partner with Taiwan for AI Supercomputer Revolution

Foxconn, NVIDIA, and the Taiwan government have teamed up to develop an AI factory supercomputer with NVIDIA Blackwell infrastructure. This initiative, supported by the Taiwan National Science and Technology Council, will boost AI development across various sectors and foster a strong AI-focused industrial ecosystem in Taiwan.

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Foxconn Hon Hai Technology Group, NVIDIA, and the Taiwan government have embarked on a project to create an AI factory supercomputer. This state-of-the-art machine will be equipped with NVIDIA Blackwell infrastructure, aiming to propel innovation for researchers, startups, and industries across Taiwan.

The National Science and Technology Council of Taiwan is a key player in this initiative, investing in the supercomputer to accelerate AI development and its adoption in various industries. As an NVIDIA Cloud Partner, Foxconn's subsidiary, Big Innovation Company, will provide cutting-edge infrastructure featuring 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs to enhance AI computing availability.

This initiative stands to transform the technology landscape in Taiwan, with key sectors like smart cities, electric vehicles, and manufacturing set to benefit. The partnership aims to build a robust AI ecosystem, positioning Taiwan at the forefront of technological advancement in the age of AI and robotics.

