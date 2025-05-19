Left Menu

Zydus Wellness Ltd Reports Double-Digit Growth, Announces Stock Split

Zydus Wellness Ltd reported strong financial performance with a 14.4% rise in Q4 net profit, driven by the food, nutrition, and personal care segments. The company announced a stock split and substantial revenue growth in FY25, with a proposed final dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 13:47 IST
  India

Zydus Wellness Ltd announced a robust financial outcome for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025, registering a 14.4% increase in net profit to Rs 171.9 crore, bolstered by its thriving food, nutrition, and personal care segments.

The company, which recorded Rs 150.3 crore in net profit during the same period last year, attributed its growth to successful marketing strategies that boosted key brands like Nutralite, Glucon-D, Everyuth, and Nycil.

Zydus Wellness reported an annual consolidated revenue rise, and its board approved a stock split aimed at increasing shareholder value. A final Rs 6 dividend per share awaits approval at the upcoming AGM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

