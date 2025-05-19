India's Manufacturing Surge: Global Investors Take Notice

S&P Global's latest study points to significant progress in India's manufacturing sector, making it increasingly appealing to global investors. Titled 'India Forward: Transformative Perspectives', the report underscores how shifts in international trade policy may favor India's manufacturing growth.

The strategic shift towards local sourcing and enhanced regional integration is expected to draw more investment into the sector, thus propelling technological advancements and elevating manufacturing competitiveness. This momentum is projected to create additional high-quality manufacturing jobs within the country.

Despite a slow-down in GDP growth, India remains the fastest-growing large economy, buffered by moderate reliance on external trade. Targeted policy interventions by the government aim to bolster domestic manufacturing capabilities and solidify India's position within global supply chains.

