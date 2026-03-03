Left Menu

Middle East Conflict Clouds Investment Prospects in India

Fitch Group's BMI warns that Middle East tensions may deter investment in India, potentially negating positive GDP effects from trade deals with the EU and US. Despite India's stable growth outlook, uncertainty due to geopolitical strife and potential increased energy costs pose significant risks.

Updated: 03-03-2026 10:39 IST
  • India

Fitch Group's BMI expressed concerns on Tuesday about potential setbacks in India's investment landscape due to the ongoing Middle East conflict. While recent trade deals with the EU and US present positive economic prospects, the escalating geopolitical tensions could undermine these benefits.

Despite maintaining a projected 7% GDP growth for FY2026/27, BMI warns that uncertainty may surge from March onward, influenced by regional military actions involving the US, Israel, and Iran. India's growth could suffer from heightened energy costs if Iran follows through with threats to disrupt shipping through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Adding to the complex global economic tapestry, recent US Supreme Court decisions and trade negotiations are pivotal. The striking down of Trump's tariffs could offer unexpected boosts to India's economy, although new tariffs are on the horizon. As India relies heavily on crude oil imports, any further escalation in the Middle East might inflate costs and spur inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

