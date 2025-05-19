Left Menu

Hindustan Media Ventures Reports Quadruple Profit Surge in Digital Domain

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL) reported a significant profit surge, with digital revenues driving substantial growth in Q4 2025. Consolidated profit after tax reached Rs 45.4 crore, up from Rs 10.74 crore in the previous year. The company's digital segment saw an impressive revenue increase, while print revenues slightly declined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:33 IST
Hindustan Media Ventures Reports Quadruple Profit Surge in Digital Domain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL) has experienced a remarkable profit surge in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2025, driven predominantly by robust growth in its digital segment.

The company announced an impressive increase in consolidated profit after tax, which rose over four times to Rs 45.4 crore compared to Rs 10.74 crore in the equivalent quarter of the previous fiscal year, as disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday.

While total revenue from operations increased to Rs 201.25 crore from Rs 188.05 crore year-on-year, the digital segment's revenue notably climbed to Rs 19.64 crore, a substantial rise from Rs 5.84 crore. Meanwhile, revenues from the printing and publishing sector saw a slight decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025