Hindustan Media Ventures Reports Quadruple Profit Surge in Digital Domain

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL) has experienced a remarkable profit surge in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2025, driven predominantly by robust growth in its digital segment.

The company announced an impressive increase in consolidated profit after tax, which rose over four times to Rs 45.4 crore compared to Rs 10.74 crore in the equivalent quarter of the previous fiscal year, as disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday.

While total revenue from operations increased to Rs 201.25 crore from Rs 188.05 crore year-on-year, the digital segment's revenue notably climbed to Rs 19.64 crore, a substantial rise from Rs 5.84 crore. Meanwhile, revenues from the printing and publishing sector saw a slight decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)