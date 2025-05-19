JPMorgan Chase Predicts Higher Credit Card Charge-Off Rates

JPMorgan Chase, a leading financial institution, has projected an increase in its net charge-off rate for card services, forecasting it to lie between 3.6% and 3.9% for the year 2026.

This anticipated figure reflects a rise compared to the 3.6% rate expected in 2025, as announced by the bank on Monday.

The net charge-off rate signifies the proportion of credit card debt the bank does not anticipate recovering, indicating potential challenges in consumer debt management.

