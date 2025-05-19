JPMorgan Chase Predicts Higher Credit Card Charge-Off Rates
JPMorgan Chase anticipates an increase in its card services net charge-off rate, projecting it to be between 3.6% and 3.9% for 2026, slightly higher than the expected rate for 2025.
This anticipated figure reflects a rise compared to the 3.6% rate expected in 2025, as announced by the bank on Monday.
The net charge-off rate signifies the proportion of credit card debt the bank does not anticipate recovering, indicating potential challenges in consumer debt management.
