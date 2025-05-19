Left Menu

JPMorgan Chase Predicts Higher Credit Card Charge-Off Rates

JPMorgan Chase anticipates an increase in its card services net charge-off rate, projecting it to be between 3.6% and 3.9% for 2026, slightly higher than the expected rate for 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:02 IST
JPMorgan Chase Predicts Higher Credit Card Charge-Off Rates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

JPMorgan Chase, a leading financial institution, has projected an increase in its net charge-off rate for card services, forecasting it to lie between 3.6% and 3.9% for the year 2026.

This anticipated figure reflects a rise compared to the 3.6% rate expected in 2025, as announced by the bank on Monday.

The net charge-off rate signifies the proportion of credit card debt the bank does not anticipate recovering, indicating potential challenges in consumer debt management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025