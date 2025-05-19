Left Menu

Markets Stumble as Moody's Downgrades U.S. Credit Rating

London equities suffered a notable decline following Moody's downgrade of the U.S. credit rating. The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 recorded losses as global market pressures mounted. President Trump's tax-cut bill advanced in Congress, sparking concerns over national debt. Britain and the EU reset trade relations post-Brexit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:21 IST
Markets Stumble as Moody's Downgrades U.S. Credit Rating
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

London equities took a hit on Monday as global markets reacted to Moody's downgrade of the U.S. sovereign credit rating. Investors remained alert with the UK-European Union summit in focus. At 1013 GMT, the FTSE 100 had descended 0.8%.

The FTSE 250 midcap index dropped 1.3%, poised to break its seven-session winning streak. Markets globally were tense as U.S. Treasury yields climbed post-Moody's downgrade, triggered by concerns over America's burgeoning $36 trillion debt.

In a key move, President Trump's tax-cut bill, previously stalled by Republican debates over spending, got congressional committee approval on Sunday. Analysts predict the bill could swell U.S. debt by up to $5 trillion in ten years. Despite being somewhat symbolic, the U.S. downgrade and tax reform news dampened market sentiment, according to AJ Bell's Russ Mould.

UK's 30-year gilt yield peaked since April at 5.494%, affecting rate-sensitive stocks like real estate, which fell 1.4%. In a landmark agreement, Britain adjusted its EU ties, alleviating trade barriers and enhancing cooperation on defense, crucial after Trump's disruption of the global order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025