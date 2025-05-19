HVAX Technologies Reports Robust Growth and Milestone NSE Listing in FY25

HVAX Technologies Limited, a leader in cleanroom infrastructure and HVAC systems, announced robust financial results for FY25, reporting a 22.29% year-over-year increase in total income at Rs 131.42 crore. The company achieved a transformative milestone with its listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Chairman Nirbhaynarayan Singh highlighted FY25 as a defining year for HVAX, marked by key operational and strategic advancements in delivering quality and innovation. The listing on NSE not only elevates the company's market visibility but also strengthens its growth avenues and institutional trust.

Looking forward, HVAX plans to explore synergistic partnerships and expand its international footprint, particularly in the healthcare, solar, and semiconductor industries, through its expertise in cleanroom infrastructure solutions. Managing Director Prayagdatt Mishra emphasized the company's commitment to delivering precise, reliable, and innovative solutions to meet industry demands.

