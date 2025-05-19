Left Menu

Cooling India's Future: The Unsung Impact of the Refrigeration Industry

India's refrigeration industry, integral to sectors like food security and defense, has transformed from reliance on imports to becoming a hub of innovation. Shree Refrigerations leads this shift, advancing indigenous tech for the Navy and tackling environmental challenges, steering India's journey towards self-reliance and global standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 17:36 IST
"India's Cold Revolution: The Untold Story of Refrigeration and Self-Reliance". Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India's refrigeration industry, often overshadowed by giants like technology and defense, has quietly become a cornerstone of economic development. Supporting crucial areas such as healthcare, food security, and industrial activities, the sector's influence is profound yet understated. Post-independence, India relied heavily on imports to meet its refrigeration needs, but the landscape began changing in the late 1950s. This pivotal era marked the establishment of local assembly units and eventually paved the way for a booming domestic industry.

One of the standout players in this evolving sector is Shree Refrigerations. Initially catering to newspaper printing and milk cooling applications, their fortune changed through a vital defense contract. A former client recommended them for a challenging project with the Indian Navy, who required innovative solutions for their naval refrigeration needs. Seizing this opportunity, Mr. R.G. Shende identified a strategic path into defense, championing homegrown solutions over multinational offerings. This move aligned perfectly with national goals like 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.'

Today, the Indian refrigeration sector is a hallmark of technological progression, driven by a commitment to indigenous development. Shree Refrigerations has pioneered advancements, such as magnetic bearing chiller technology, earning recognition from the Navy for energy efficiency and reliability. The company, awarded for its innovation in defense manufacturing, has also strategically addressed environmental challenges by developing eco-friendly refrigerants and maintaining energy efficiency. This narrative of growth and innovation underscores the sector's essential role in India's future sustainability and technological autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

